7-Eleven Launches Its Own Line of Organic, Cold-Pressed Juices

The National Association of Convenience Stores predicted that healthier options would be one of the industry’s biggest trends for 2018, and just a week into the new year, America’s largest convenience store chain is helping to prove them right. 7-Eleven has announced its introducing its own line of USDA-certified organic, cold-pressed juices as part of its 7-Select GO!Smart line of better-for-you products—and at a price intended to drag you away from favorite trendy juice bar.

7-Eleven attempted to check as many boxes as it could with these new private-label drinks. Beyond being organic, each of the four varieties also promises to contain certified fair trade, Non-GMO Project verified, 100-percent fruit and vegetable juice, not from concentrate, with no additives and no added sugar. And at a suggested retail price of only $2.99 for a 14-ounce bottle, these new juices are priced to move.

“When you compare this new line of 7-Select GO!Smart cold-pressed juices head-to-head with nationally recognized premium juice brands, well, there is no comparison,” Tim Cogil, 7-Eleven director of new product development, boasted in a statement. “Ours are organic and cold-pressed, without additives and not from concentrate. Typically, this level of quality is only found at juice and smoothie restaurants.”

The four juices, which can be found in the refrigerated section, are Clean & Green (made with kale, cucumber, apple, spinach, mint, celery, lime, and parsley), Tropical Glow (made with pineapple, orange, banana, apple, mango, passionfruit, and coconut water) Berry & Bright (made with tart cherry, carrot, blackberry, pomegranate, bilberry, cranberry, and acai) and Restoration Red (tomato, tart cherry, beet, strawberry, apple, and lime).

These cold-pressed juices are only the latest announcement from 7-Eleven as the chain continues to attempt to up its food and beverage game. In September, the chain announced that it would be testing “restaurant-quality” meals in hundreds of locations. Granted, it’s unlikely that 7-Eleven will reach the same cult-like status of a chain like Wawa anytime soon, but the biggest name in the industry is certainly trying to reinvent itself.