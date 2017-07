6 Foods People Are Sticking Straws Through

Sure, we'll top a milkshake with whipped cream, and maybe even a cherry if we're feeling fancy. But why should our drinks only don such traditional toppings? These photos show that all you need to do to turn something from its own food into a garnish is stick a straw through it and put it on top of your beverage. Bonus points if the food has something to do with the drink it's on top of, but hey, that's optional.

Here are six foods that have found their way onto a straw.

Cheeseburgers

Let's start with the weirdest and take it from there: turns out, there's this whole trend in Japan right now where people are sticking their McDonald's hamburgers and cheeseburgers onto the straw of whatever drink they get with it. It seems kind of like it would make your burger a lot harder to eat and make your Coke get a little bit of burger in it, which sounds not ideal, but it does look kinda cool, we suppose.