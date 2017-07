3D Printing Vegetables Could Help Kids Eat Healthier

Wants kids to eat their vegetables? The trick might be to 3D print them into more appealing shapes, according to new research.

The Independent reports that researchers, whose study was published in the Journal of Food Engineering, experimented with 3D-printing fruits and vegetables in the shape of sea creatures in order to tempt school children to eat the healthy snacks.

The researchers printed one such offering, a mixture of “banana, white beans, mushrooms and milk,” into the shape of an octopus.