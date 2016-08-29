30,000 Cases of Vegetables Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

Here's another reason to read the labels on your food: on Friday, the Food and Drug Administration announce a recall of more than 30,000 cases of Country Fresh brand vegetables and other products—including onions, fajita mix, pico de gallo, portabella mushrooms, and green peppers—marked "Best If Used By" between August 7 and August 19. While no illnesses have been linked to these products, so far, Country Fresh says that these items may potentially have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, "an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems." Common symptoms of Listeria infection include "high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea." Listeria can also cause complications in pregnancy and miscarriage.

The items affected by the recall were sold to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Anyone who purchased affected products may return them to the retailers for full refunds. Questions may be directed to the company during normal business hours at 281-453-3305.

The FDA maintains a continually updated list of recalled items on its website. Other recent recalls includes last week's investigation into a Hepatitis A outbreak linked to raw scallops supplied by the Sea Port Products Corp.; 377,000 pounds of lead-tainted curry products from Oriental Packing Co.; another Listeria scare, this time surrounding Cambridge Farms brand frozen cut corn; and Bakers of Paris' plain and chocolate croissants, sold at Whole Foods, for "undeclared egg."