$300 Million Navy Vessel Christened with Cheapo Bottle of Barefoot Wine

A lot of taxpayer money has gone into the United States Navy’s latest warship, the USS Billings – somewhere in the neighborhood of $300 million. But though the ship may have come with a heck of a price tag, at least they didn’t blow a lot of money on the wine used for christening it. For the traditional launching ceremony, Lockheed Martin settled on breaking an $8 bottle of Barefoot Bubbly Moscato on the bow.

Though a cheapo sweet sparkler might seem like an odd choice for such an important vessel, the bottle of Barefoot made sense for reasons far beyond its price. And Lockheed Martin actually put a lot of thought into it – which we guess we should have expected from a company who builds things like missiles and spacecraft. “We settled on using the Barefoot sparkling wine after doing a study using various Champagne brands and bottle types,” Lockheed Martin’s John Torrisi told Wine Spectator. “In the end, we chose the one that broke most consistently when scored. For whatever reason, the Barefoot bottle breaks in all climates from 10 degrees below to 100 degrees F and always produces a consistent splash for photography/videography.”