Behold The $25,000 Taco

If you’re still reeling with disappointment from Taco Bell taking away the fried chicken shell chalupa, you can spend all the pennies you would have thrown at ten thousand of those and indulge in this $25,000 taco dinner from Frida at the Grand Velas Los Cabos. The taco is the creation of the luxury resort’s Executive Chef Juan Licerio Alcala, a native of Durango, Mexico, and features premium ingredients from across the country.

So what makes this taco worth the price of a fully-optioned Hyundai Elantra? The luxurious meal features two tacos wrapped in tortillas containing gold flakes, then filled with langoustine, Kobe beef, Almas Beluga caviar, and instead of traditional queso, a black truffle brie. And the extravagance continues in the salsa, which features Morita chili peppers, ultra-premium Ley .925 tequila and civet coffee. Yes, that’s the coffee that’s pooped out by jungle creatures. Top it all off with some additional gold leaf, and you’ve got an entrée that’ll set you back two years of state school.

Oh, sorry. Twenty-five grand not rich enough for you blood? The menu suggests you pair the taco with a $150,000 white gold and platinum bottle of Ley .925 Pasión Azteca Ultra Premium Añejo tequila. (That works out to over $3,000 per shot, so maybe sip this one instead.) The luxury resort is located between Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo on Mexico’s Baja peninsula, and rates start at $750 per night for all-inclusive amenities and suites which all boast ocean views. So you don’t necessarily have to order the taco deal to feel like you’re living the good life.

Gold is the go-to ingredient, it seems, for adding a little class to a variety of entrees. Everything from store-bought sushi to doughnuts to ice cream to Kit Kat bars to popcorn and, yes, Domino’s pizza have received the gilded treatment. Diners at Super Bowl L were even treated to gold-flaked hot dogs. I guess tacos were just the natural next step, and frankly seems long overdue. Is this what Anthony Bourdain means when he says we should be paying more for Mexican food?