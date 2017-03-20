Search form
21,000 Pounds of Frozen Pizza Recalled From Select Walmart Stores

Food & Wine: walmart frozen pizza recall

© Kroeger / Gross / Getty Images
By Rebekah Lowin Posted March 20, 2017

The "Marketside Extra Large Supreme Pizzas" may be contaminated.

Yup, it’s true: Even our beloved pizza isn’t safe from the recall scares of late. 

And, well, there have been a ton of them. Let’s review. Trader Joe’s recalled their frozen burritos last week after discovering they may contain plastic pieces. Cheese maker Sargento recently recalled 14 of its cheeses amid Listeria fears. And General Mills recently issued a voluntary recall of several of its flour brands due to potential E. coli contamination.

Oy.

Now, according to the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, more than 21,000 pounds of frozen pizzas sold at select Walmart stores are being recalled due to a possible listeria contamination. The good news (if you can call it that)? The contamination was discovered during routine sampling, not by a sick customer. 

The specific 16-inch pies in question, distributed by RBR Meat Company Inc., are the “Marketside Extra Large Supreme Pizzas” and their lot code is 20547. 

Again, while there haven’t yet been any confirmed reports of people getting sick from eating the pizza, the consequences of the listeriosis infection are very serious. Out of the approximately 1,600 cases reported in the US every year, about 260 result in death. Understandably, the FSIS encourages customers who are in possession of one of these frozen pizzas to throw it away immediately or return it to Walmart. 

Whatever you do, convenience and pizza-obsessed foodies out there, please...don’t...eat them. 

