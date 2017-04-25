Search form
21 Tons of Chicken Were Just Recalled

By Jillian Kramer Posted April 25, 2017

The ready-to-eat chicken was reportedly undercooked.

So you tried to take a shortcut and you bought ready-to-eat grilled chicken instead of heating up the grill and seasoning your own bird for tonight's dinner. But before you put those strips on your healthy salad, make sure you didn't purchase chicken from WFSP Foods. Here's why.

The distributer is recalling more than 21 tons—or some 42,000 pounds—of ready-to-eat grilled chicken breasts over worries that the strips are actually undercooked. And while no illnesses have been reported, according to the official notice, WFSP found out its products were likely undercooked after "multiple customer complaints."

WFSP Food's recall is for two packages of its chicken: Its Chef's Line All Natural Fire Grilled Chicken Breast, produced on April 7 and best by June 14, and its Salad Works Cooked Flame Grilled Chicken Breast Fillets, produced on April 7 and best by June 5.

Of course, the major worry about eating undercooked meat is that it could contain Salmonella or even E. coli. (Being infected with either bacteria can be fatal for those with compromised immune systems, or those who are very young or very old.) If you suspect you are infected with Salmonella or E. coli, contact your physician ASAP.

Symptoms of Salmonella and E. coli infections include fever, cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting, among other unpleasant symptoms, which can last for up to a week. The CDC lists all the various symptoms you might experience here.

If you find you've purchased WFSP Food products that have been recalled, throw them away, and contact WFSP immediately. And if you're worried you've eaten another recalled food, we've got a handy guide for exactly what you need to do.

