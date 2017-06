2017 World Food Prize Winner Provided African Farmers with Millions of Seeds

The 2017 World Food Prize Winner, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank and the former Minister of Agriculture in Nigeria, is helping fight hunger in Africa by providing farmers with seeds and fertilizers that will help them increase their crops yields.

According to the BBC, the World Food Prize “aims to recognize efforts to increase the quality and quantity of available food.”

"For me, the award is not just about recognition for me, it is also about putting the wind behind the sails of what still needs to be done in African agriculture," Adesina told the BBC.