The 2017 List of the World's 50 Best Restaurants Has Been Revealed—Here's Every Single One

The long-awaited list of the World's 50 Best Restaurants is finally here—and New Yorkers have reason to celebrate. According to the ranking, Daniel Humm and Will Guidara’s pricey Eleven Madison Park, can now proudly claim the title for *the* best restaurant in the world.

Chef René Redzepi's restaurant Noma held the title of "World's Best" for several years, but it's no surprise that it's not on the list this year; Redzepi is currently helming a pop-up version of the restaurant in Mexico and its flagship location is waiting to be reopened.

The annual list was unveiled tonight in Australia (remember, there's a huge time difference!) after being independently refereed by Deloitte Consulting. Votes came from members of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy, a group comprised of over 1,000 members of the international restaurant community who are required to list their choices in preferential order. Each member is able to cast 10 votes for their favorite venues from the past 18 months, just as long as at least 4 of the restaurants they choose are located outside of their home regions.

Of course, like any competition, this one doesn't come without controversy. Critics often lament the lack of female chefs (only three of this year's 50 spots went to restaurants run by women) and wallet-friendly options, as well as the fact that Academy members are permitted to accept free meals and other perks.

But you can find the full list below, and more information about the awards here.

Best Female Chef: Ana Roš (Hiša Franko, Slovenia)

Best Pastry Chef: Dominique Ansel (Dominique Ansel Bakery, NYC)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Heston Blumenthal (The Fat Duck, UK)

One to Watch: Disfrutar (Barcelona, Spain)

Sustainable Restaurant Award: Septime (Paris)

Chef’s Choice Award: Virgilio Martinez (Central, Lima)

Art of Hospitality Award: El Celler de Can Roca (Girona, Spain)

World's 50 Best Restaurants:

1. Eleven Madison Park (New York City), Chef Daniel Humm

2. Osteria Francescana (Modena, Italy), Chef Massimo Bottura

3. El Celler de Can Roca (Girona, Spain), Chef Joan Roca

4. Mirazur (Menton, France), Chef Mauro Colagreco

5. Central (Lima), Chef Virgilio Martinez, Pia Leon

6. Asador Etxebarri (Axpe, Spain)

7. Gaggan (Bangkok)

8. Maido (Lima)

9. Mugaritz (Errenteria, Spain)

10. Steirereck (Vienna, Austria)

11. Blue Hill at Stone Barns (Pocantico Hills, New York)

12. L’Arpège (Paris)

13. Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athénée (Paris)

14. Restaurant Andre (Singapore)

15. Piazza Duomo (Alba, Italy)

16. D.O.M. (São Paulo)

17. Le Bernardin (New York City)

18. Narisawa (Tokyo)

19. Geranium (Copenhagen)

20. Pujol (Mexico City)

21. Alinea (Chicago)

22. Quintonil (Mexico City)

23. White Rabbit (Moscow)

24. Amber (Hong Kong)

25. Tickets (Barcelona)

26. The Clove Club (London)

27. The Ledbury (London)

28. Nahm (Bangkok)

29. Le Calandre (Rubano, Italy)

30. Arzak (San Sebastian, Spain)

31. Alléno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen (Paris)

32. Attica (Melbourne)

33. Astrid y Gastón (Lima)

34. De Librije (Zwolle, Netherlands)

35. Septime (Paris)

36. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal (London)

37. Saison (San Francisco)

38. Azurmendi (Larrabetzu, Spain)

39. Relae (Copenhagen)

40. Cosme (New York City)

41. Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet (Shanghai)

42. Boragó (Santiago, Chile)

43. Reale (Castel Di Sangro, Italy)

44. Brae (Birregurra, Australia)

45. Den (Tokyo)

46. L’Astrance (Paris)

47. Vendôme (Cologne, Germany)

48. Restaurant Tim Raue (Berlin)

49. Tegui (Buenos Aires)

50. Hof Van Cleve (Kruishoutem, Belgium)