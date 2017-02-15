Revealed: This Year's James Beard Foundation Awards Restaurant and Chef Semifinalists

Did your favorite culinary talent make the 2017 list?

The James Beard Foundation has revealed its list of semifinalists for the 27th annual James Beard Foundation Awards. Culled from more than 24,000 entries, the list of semifinalists covers 21 categories, representing stellar talent from all across the culinary field, including chefs, wine and spirits professionals, best new restaurants, pastry chefs and bakers. Both established and up-and-coming talent, restaurants and bars are included in the list.

Among the names who made this year's semifinalists list are: Dominique Crenn of San Francisco's Atelier Crenn (Best Chef: West); New York City's Momofuku Noodle Bar (Outstanding Restaurant); Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Pocantico Hills, NY (Outstanding Service); Danny Bowien of Mission Chinese Food (Best Chef: New York City); and Nashville's Bastion and Healdsburg, CA's SingleThread (Best New Restaurant).

© Jason Jaacks

The Foundation will announce the final nominees in all categories on Wednesday, March 15th during a press conference at a.o.c. restaurant in Los Angeles. For those interested in watching at home, the announcements will be broadcast live via the Foundation's Facebook Live feed and on Twitter, too.

The winners of the 2017 James Beard Media Awards—which covers cookbook authors, culinary broadcast producers and journalists—will be revealed on Tuesday, April 25 at an exclusive event at Chelsea Piers in New York City.

Then, awards for the Restaurant and Chef and Restaurant Design categories, along with special achievement awards for Humanitarian of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Design Icon, Who’s Who of Food and Beverage in America, and America’s Classics will be announced during the James Beard Foundation Awards Gala at Chicago's Lyric Opera on Monday, May 1.

The gala is open to the public and will include a reception featuring top chefs and beverage pros from across the country.

The semifinalists revealed today were picked via online submissions that began in mid-October. Each submission was reviewed by the JBF's Restaurant and Chef Committee to make sure they met eligibility rules and regional representation needs before being put on a nominating ballot.

An independent volunteer panel of more than 600 judges from across the US—including local restaurant critics, editors and culinary educators—will vote in each applicable category to narrow down each one to five nominees a piece, before eventually picking the ultimate winners.

Here's the full 2017 James Beard Foundation Awards Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists list:

Best New Restaurant

Bastion, Nashville

Drifters Wife, Portland, ME

Esker Grove at the Walker Art Center, Minneapolis

The Federal, Atlanta

Flora Street Cafe, Dallas

Gwen, Los Angeles

Han Oak, Portland, OR

In Situ, San Francisco

Katoi, Detroit

KYU, Miami

Le Coucou, NYC

No Anchor, Seattle

Olmsted, Brooklyn, NY

Oriole, Chicago

Pineapple and Pearls, Washington, D.C.

Roister, Chicago

Saint Leo, Oxford, MS

Saté Kampar, Philadelphia

Senia, Honolulu

Shibumi, Los Angeles

SingleThread, Healdsburg, CA

Smyth, Chicago

SRV, Boston

Sweet Home Café at the National Museum of African American History and Culture, Washington, D.C.

Tartine Manufactory, San Francisco

Turkey and the Wolf, New Orleans

Upper Bar Ferdinand, Seattle

Outstanding Baker

Evan Andres, Columbia City Bakery, Seattle

Dianna Daoheung, Black Seed Bagels, NYC

Elizabeth Degener, Enfin Farms, Cape May, NJ

Evrim Dogu, Sub Rosa Bakery, Richmond, VA

Tova du Plessis, Essen Bakery, Philadelphia

Ken Forkish, Ken’s Artisan Bakery, Portland, OR

Mark Furstenberg, Bread Furst, Washington, D.C.

Michelle Gayer, Salty Tart, Minneapolis

Zachary Golper, Bien Cuit, Brooklyn, NY

Phoebe Lawless, Scratch, Durham, NC

Belinda Leong and Michel Suas, B. Patisserie, San Francisco

Lisa Ludwinski, Sister Pie, Detroit

Sarah O’Brien, Little Tart, Atlanta

Taylor Petrehn, 1900 Barker, Lawrence, KS

Alex Phaneuf and Or Amsalam, Lodge Bread Co., Los Angeles

Alison Pray, Standard Baking Co., Portland, ME

Zak Stern, Zak the Baker, Miami

Lionel Vatinet, La Farm Bakery, Cary, NC

Greg Wade, Publican Quality Bread, Chicago

Carlyle Watt, Fire Island Rustic Bakeshop, Anchorage, AK

Outstanding Bar Program

Anvil Bar & Refuge, Houston

Arnaud’s French 75 Bar, New Orleans

The Baldwin Bar, Woburn, MA

Bar Agricole, San Francisco

Bar Goto, NYC

Canon, Seattle

Chesapeake & Maine, Rehoboth Beach, DE

Clyde Common, Portland, OR

Columbia Room, Washington, D.C.

Cure, New Orleans

The Dead Rabbit, NYC

The Esquire Tavern, San Antonio

Kimball House, Decatur, GA

Lost Lake, Chicago

Manifesto, Kansas City, MO

Martha, Philadelphia

Marvel Bar, Minneapolis

The Portland Hunt + Alpine Club, Portland, ME

Standby, Detroit

The Varnish, Los Angeles

Outstanding Chef

Andrew Carmellini, Locanda Verde, NYC

Ashley Christensen, Poole’s Diner, Raleigh, NC

Matt Dillon, Sitka & Spruce, Seattle

Gabrielle Hamilton, Prune, NYC

David Kinch, Manresa, Los Gatos, CA

Christopher Kostow, The Restaurant at Meadowood, St. Helena, CA

Mark Ladner, Del Posto, NYC

Mike Lata, FIG, Charleston, SC

Donald Link, Herbsaint, New Orleans

Tony Mantuano, Spiaggia, Chicago

Carrie Nahabedian, Naha, Chicago

Daniel Patterson, LocoL, Los Angeles

Andrea Reusing, Lantern, Chapel Hill, NC

Alex Roberts, Restaurant Alma, Minneapolis

Gabriel Rucker, Le Pigeon, Portland, OR

Michael Solomonov, Zahav, Philadelphia

Ana Sortun, Oleana, Cambridge, MA

Fabio Trabocchi, Fiola, Washington, D.C.

Blaine Wetzel, Willows Inn on Lummi Island, Lummi Island, WA

Eric Ziebold, Kinship, Washington, D.C.

Outstanding Pastry Chef

Marc Aumont, Gabriel Kreuther, NYC

Melissa Chou, Mister Jiu’s, San Francisco

Kelly Fields, Willa Jean, New Orleans

Aya Fukai, Maple & Ash, Chicago

Meg Galus, Boka, Chicago

Megan Garrelts, Rye, Leawood, KS

Maggie Huff, FT33, Dallas

Maura Kilpatrick, Oleana, Cambridge, MA

Ilma Lopez, Piccolo, Portland, ME

Margarita Manzke, République, Los Angeles

Dolester Miles, Highlands Bar & Grill, Birmingham, AL

Nick Muncy, Coi, San Francisco

Kristen Murray, Måurice, Portland, OR

Ghaya Oliveira, Daniel, NYC

Pat O’Malley, Hungry Pigeon, Philadelphia

Casey Renee, Whitfield, Pittsburgh

Laura Sawicki, Launderette, Austin

Shannon Swindle, Craft, Los Angeles

Cynthia Wong, Butcher & Bee, Charleston, SC

Diane Yang, Spoon and Stable, Minneapolis

Outstanding Restaurant

Bluestem, Kansas City, MO

Cafe Juanita, Kirkland, WA

Chase’s Daily, Belfast, ME

Five & Ten, Athens, GA

Fore Street, Portland, ME

Frankies 457 Spuntino, Brooklyn, NY

Frasca Food and Wine, Boulder, CO

Highlands Bar and Grill, Birmingham, AL

Jaleo, Washington, D.C.

La Casita Mexicana, Bell, CA

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, Las Vegas

L’Etoile, Madison, WI

Momofuku Noodle Bar, NYC

Nopa, San Francisco

Pizzeria Bianco, Phoenix

Quince, San Francisco

Rasika, Washington, D.C.

Sagami, Collingswood, NJ

The Spotted Pig, NYC

Topolobampo, Chicago

Outstanding Restaurateur

Ashok Bajaj, Knightsbridge Restaurant Group, Washington, D.C. (The Bombay Club, Rasika, The Oval Room, and others)

Paul and Joe Bartolotta, The Bartolotta Restaurants, Milwaukee (Ristorante Bartolotta, Harbor House, Lake Park Bistro, and others)

Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz, Boka Restaurant Group, Chicago (Boka, Girl & the Goat, Momotaro, and others)

Gabriela Cámara, Cala, San Francisco JoAnn Clevenger, Upperline, New Orleans Sam Fox, Fox Restaurant Concepts, Phoenix (The Arrogant Butcher, Culinary Dropout, Olive & Ivy, and others)

Ford Fry, Atlanta (The Optimist, St. Cecilia, State of Grace, and others)

Richard Gonzmart, Columbia Restaurant Group, Tampa, FL (The Columbia, Ulele, Goody Goody)

Garrett Harker, Boston (Eastern Standard Kitchen & Drinks, Island Creek Oyster Bar, Row 34, and others)

Eddie Hernandez and Mike Klank, Taqueria del Sol, Atlanta Martha Hoover, Patachou Inc., Indianapolis (Café Patachou, Petite Chou Bistro, Napolese Artisanal Pizzeria, and others)

David Howard, Neighborhood Dining Group, Charleston, SC (Husk, McCrady’s, Minero, and others)

Ken Oringer, Boston (Uni, Toro, Coppa, and others)

Monique Siu, Portland, OR (Castagna and Café Castagna)

Stephen Starr, Starr Restaurants, Philadelphia (Le Coucou, Serpico, Upland, and others)

Ethan Stowell, Ethan Stowell Restaurants, Seattle (Staple & Fancy, Tavolàta, Anchovies & Olives, and others)

Caroline Styne, The Lucques Group, Los Angeles (Lucques, a.o.c., Tavern, and others)

Andrew Tarlow, Brooklyn, NY (Diner, Marlow & Sons, Reynard, and others)

Tracy Vaught, H Town Restaurant Group, Houston (Hugo’s, Caracol, Backstreet Cafe, and others)

Ellen Yin, High Street Hospitality Group, Philadelphia (Fork, High Street on Market, High Street on Hudson)

Outstanding Service

Aria, Atlanta Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Pocantico Hills, NY

Boka, Chicago

Brigtsen’s, New Orleans

Eastern Standard Kitchen & Drinks, Boston

Fiola, Washington, D.C.

Galatoire’s Restaurant, New Orleans

Hugo’s, Houston

Marcel’s by Robert Wiedmaier, Washington, D.C.

Marché Moderne, Costa Mesa, CA

Marea, NYC

Mélisse, Santa Monica, CA

North Pond, Chicago

The Painted Lady Restaurant, Newberg, OR

Providence, Los Angeles

Saison, San Francisco

Spago, Beverly Hills, CA

Terra, St. Helena, CA

Woodberry Kitchen, Baltimore

Zahav, Philadelphia

Outstanding Wine Program

Bacchanal Fine Wine & Spirits, New Orleans

Benu, San Francisco

Canlis, Seattle

Charleston, Baltimore

Corkbuzz, NYC

Emeril’s New Orleans

Empire State South, Atlanta

FIG, Charleston, SC

FnB, Scottsdale, AZ

Jory at the Allison Inn & Spa, Newberg, OR

Komi, Washington, D.C.

Lotus of Siam, Las Vegas

Miller Union, Atlanta

O Ya, Boston

Press, St. Helena, CA

Rouge Tomate, NYC

Sepia, Chicago

Studio at Montage, Laguna Beach, CA

Vino, Honolulu

Wild Ginger, Seattle

Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional

Scott Blackwell and Ann Marshall, High Wire Distilling Company, Charleston, SC

Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Milton, DE

Wayne Carpenter, Skagit Valley Malting, Burlington, WA

Vinnie Cilurzo, Russian River Brewing Company, Santa Rosa, CA

Diane Flynt, Foggy Ridge Cider, Dugspur, VA

Miljenko Grgich, Grgich Hills Estate, Rutherford, CA

Jeppe Jarnit-Bjergsø, Evil Twin Brewing, Brooklyn, NY

Charles Joly, Crafthouse Cocktails, Chicago

Manfred Krankl, Sine Qua Non, Oak View, CA

Drew Kulsveen, Willett Distillery, Bardstown, KY

Jim Law, Linden Vineyards, Linden, VA

Ted Lemon, Littorai Wines, Sebastopol, CA

Greg Lorenz, SakéOne, Forest Grove, OR

Steve Matthiasson, Matthiasson Wines, Napa, CA

Steve McCarthy, Clear Creek Distillery, Portland, OR

Herman C. Mihalich and John S. Cooper, Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey, Bristol, PA

Aldo Sohm, Zalto Glass, NYC

Rob Tod, Allagash Brewing Company, Portland, ME

Chris Weld, Berkshire Mountain Distillers, Sheffield, MA

Lance Winters, St. George Spirits, Alameda, CA

Rising Star Chef of the Year

Gabe Barker, Pizzeria Mercato, Carrboro, NC

Jay Blackinton, Hogstone’s Wood Oven, Orcas Island, WA

Camille Cogswell, Zahav, Philadelphia

Zachary Engel, Shaya, New Orleans

Sara Hauman, Mister Jiu’s, San Francisco

Becca Hegarty, The Café Carnegie, Pittsburgh

Jesse Ito, Royal Izakaya, Philadelphia

Bradley Kilgore, Alter, Miami

Elise Kornack, Take Root, Brooklyn, NY

Irene Li, Mei Mei, Boston

Maya Lovelace, Mae, Portland, OR

Tim Nicholson, The Boiler Room, Omaha, NE

David Park, Hanbun, Westmont, IL

Juan Pedrosa, Yvonne’s, Boston

Maximillian Petty, Eden Hill, Seattle

Matt Rudofker, Momofuku Ssäm Bar, NYC

Colin Shane, Arroyo Vino, Santa Fe

Ashley Shelton, Pastaria, Clayton, MO

Brian So, Spring, Marietta, GA

Cara Stadler, Tao Yuan, Brunswick, ME

Miles Thompson, Michael’s, Santa Monica, CA

Kevin Tien, Himitsu, Washington, D.C.

Jenner Tomaska, Next, Chicago

Shuai Wang, Short Grain, Charleston, S.C.

Martha Wiggins, Sylvain, New Orleans

Brady Williams, Canlis, Seattle

William Wright, Helen Greek Food and Wine, Houston

Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)

Jake Bickelhaupt, 42 Grams, Chicago

Jonathan Brooks, Milktooth, Indianapolis

Aaron Butts, The Golden, Ft. Wayne, IN

Abraham Conlon, Fat Rice, Chicago

Paul Fehribach, Big Jones, Chicago

Phillip Foss, EL Ideas, Chicago

Sarah Grueneberg, Monteverde, Chicago

Andy Hollyday, Selden Standard, Detroit

Nick Janutol, Forest, Birmingham, MI

Gene Kato, Sumi Robata Bar, Chicago

Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark, Parachute, Chicago

Edward Kim, Ruxbin, Chicago

Ryan McCaskey, Acadia, Chicago

Abbi Merriss, Bluebeard, Indianapolis

Iliana Regan, Elizabeth, Chicago

James Rigato, Mabel Gray, Hazel Park, MI

Jose Salazar, Mita’s, Cincinnati Noah Sandoval, Oriole, Chicago

Lee Wolen, Boka, Chicago

Erling Wu-Bower, Nico Osteria, Chicago

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (D.C., DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Brittanny Anderson, Metzger Bar and Butchery, Richmond, VA

Scott Anderson, Elements, Princeton, NJ

Joey Baldino, Zeppoli, Collingswood, NJ

Ian Boden, The Shack, Staunton, VA

Amy Brandwein, Centrolina, Washington, D.C.

Tom Cunanan, Bad Saint, Washington, D.C.

Nicholas Elmi, Laurel, Philadelphia

Mike Friedman, All-Purpose Pizzeria, Washington, D.C.

Dwain Kalup, Domaine Hudson, Wilmington, DE

Tarver King, The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm, Lovettsville, VA

Rich Landau, Vedge, Philadelphia

Seng Luangrath, Thip Khao, Washington, D.C.

Cristina Martinez and Benjamin Miller, South Philly Barbacoa, Philadelphia

Cedric Maupillier, Convivial, Washington, D.C.

Dan Richer, Razza Pizza Artigianale, Jersey City, N.J.

Justin Severino, Cure, Pittsburgh

Greg Vernick, Vernick Food & Drink, Philadelphia

Cindy Wolf, Charleston, Baltimore

Nobu Yamazaki, Sushi Taro, Washington, D.C.

Wei Zhu, Chengdu Gourmet, Pittsburgh

Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)

Karen Bell, Bavette La Boucherie, Milwaukee Thomas Boemer, Corner Table, Minneapolis

Mike Brown, Bob Gerken, James Winberg, Travail Kitchen & Amusements, Robbinsdale, MN

Steven Brown, Tilia, Minneapolis Justin Carlisle, Ardent, Milwaukee

Lisa Carlson, Chef Shack, Bay City, WI

Jim Christiansen, Heyday, Minneapolis

Dan Fox, Heritage Tavern, Madison, WI

Jorge Guzman, Brewer’s Table at Surly Brewing Co., Minneapolis

Erick Harcey, Upton 43, Minneapolis

Thomas Hauck, c.1880, Milwaukee

Jonny Hunter, Forequarter, Madison, WI

Ann Kim, Young Joni, Minneapolis

Jesse Mendica, Olive + Oak, Webster Groves, MO

Kevin Nashan, Sidney Street Cafe, St. Louis

Mike Randolph, Público, University City, MO

Patrick Ryan, Port Fonda, Kansas City, MO

Joe Tripp, Alba, Des Moines, IA

Kevin Willmann, Farmhaus, St. Louis

Luke Zahm, Driftless Café, Viroqua, WI

Best Chef: New York City (Five Boroughs)

Rawia Bishara, Tanoreen, Brooklyn, NY

Danny Bowien, Mission Chinese Food

Marco Canora, Hearth

Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi, Carbone

John Fraser, Nix

Markus Glocker, Bâtard

Sean Gray, Momofuku Ko

Brooks Headley, Superiority Burger

Nick Kim and Jimmy Lau, Shuko

Anita Lo, Annisa Ignacio Mattos, Estela Carlo Mirarchi, Blanca, Brooklyn, NY

Joe Ng, RedFarm

Alex Raij and Eder Montero, Txikito

Ann Redding and Matt Danzer, Uncle Boons

Missy Robbins, Lilia, Brooklyn, NY

Justin Smillie, Upland

Jeremiah Stone and Fabián von Hauske, Contra

Alex Stupak, Empellón

Cocina Jody Williams, Buvette Gastrothèque

Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY State, RI, VT)

Unmi Abkin, Coco & The Cellar Bar, Easthampton, MA

Karen Akunowicz, Myers + Chang, Boston

Tyler Anderson, Millwright’s, Simsbury, CT

Mucuy Bolles and Christian Makay, Three Stones, Brattleboro, VT

Alex Crabb, Asta, Boston

Steve and Ellen Gedra, The Black Sheep, Buffalo, NY

Brian Hill, Francine Bistro, Camden, ME

Jeffrey Lizotte, Present Company, Simsbury, CT

Matt Louis, Moxy, Portsmouth, NH

Evan Mallett, Black Trumpet, Portsmouth, NH

Tony Messina, Uni, Boston

Ravin Nakjaroen, Long Grain, Camden, ME

Cassie Piuma, Sarma, Somerville, MA

Susan Regis, Shepard, Cambridge, MA

Marc Sheehan, Loyal Nine, Cambridge, MA

Keiko Suzuki Steinberger, Suzuki’s Sushi Bar, Rockland, ME

Benjamin Sukle, Birch, Providence, RI

Andrew Taylor and Mike Wiley, Eventide Oyster Co., Portland, ME

Derek Wagner, Nick’s on Broadway, Providence, RI

Jordan Ware, Hen of the Wood, Burlington, VT

Best Chef: Northwest (AK, ID, MT, OR, WA, WY)

Jose Chesa, Ataula, Portland, OR

Laura Cole, 229 Parks Restaurant & Tavern, Denali National Park & Preserve, AK

Greg Denton and Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton, Ox, Portland, OR

Eric Donnelly, RockCreek, Seattle Jeff Drew, Snake River Grill, Jackson, WY

Mike Easton, Il Corvo, Seattle

Edouardo Jordan, Salare, Seattle

Kris Komori, State & Lemp, Boise, ID

Kotaro Kumita, Wataru, Seattle

Nathan Lockwood, Altura, Seattle

Ha (Christina) Luu, Ha VL, Portland, OR

Shaun McCrain, Copine, Seattle

Joshua McFadden, Ava Gene’s, Portland, OR

Katy Millard, Coquine, Portland, OR

Michael Muirhead, Mas Taco, Red Lodge, MT

Sarah Pliner, Aviary, Portland, OR

Ryan Roadhouse, Nodoguro, Portland, OR

Justin Woodward, Castagna, Portland, OR

Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi, Joule, Seattle

Laurent Zirotti, Fleur de Sel, Post Falls, ID

Best Chef: South (AL, AR, Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, FL, LA, MS)

Ferrell Alvarez, Rooster & the Till, Tampa, FL

David Bancroft, Acre, Auburn, AL

Vishwesh Bhatt, Snackbar, Oxford, MS

Kathleen Blake, The Rusty Spoon, Orlando, FL

Bill Briand, Fisher’s Upstairs at Orange Beach Marina, Orange Beach, AL

Nina Compton, Compère Lapin, New Orleans

Clay Conley, Buccan, Palm Beach, FL

Cole Ellis, Delta Meat Market, Cleveland, MS

Jose Enrique, Jose Enrique, San Juan, PR

Michael Gulotta, MoPho, New Orleans

Timothy Hontzas, Johnny’s Restaurant, Homewood, AL

Deme Lomas, Niu Kitchen, Miami Matthew McClure, The Hive, Bentonville, AR

Rob McDaniel, SpringHouse, Alexander City, AL

Brandon McGlamery, Luma on Park, Winter Park, FL

Christopher Ponte, Café Ponte, Clearwater, FL

Slade Rushing, Brennan’s, New Orleans

Michael Stoltzfus and Kristen Essig, Coquette, New Orleans Isaac Toups, Toups’ Meatery, New Orleans

Rebecca Wilcomb, Herbsaint, New Orleans

Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)

Billy Allin, Cakes & Ale, Decatur, GA

Colin Bedford, The Fearrington House, Pittsboro, NC

Steven Devereaux Greene, Herons in the Umstead Hotel, Cary, NC

John Fleer, Rhubarb, Asheville, NC

Kevin Gillespie, Gunshow, Atlanta

Damian Heath, Lot 12 Public House, Berkeley Springs, WV

Vivian Howard, Chef & the Farmer, Kinston, NC

Kevin Johnson, The Grocery, Charleston, SC

Matt Kelly, Mateo, Durham, NC

Joe Kindred, Kindred, Davidson, NC

Cheetie Kumar, Garland, Raleigh, NC

Edward Lee, 610 Magnolia, Louisville, KY

Andy Little, Josephine, Nashville Ri Liu, Masterpiece, Duluth, GA

Elliott Moss, Buxton Hall, Asheville, NC

Erik Niel, Easy Bistro, Chattanooga, TN

Steven Satterfield, Miller Union, Atlanta Ryan Smith, Staplehouse, Atlanta

Andrew Ticer and Michael Hudman, Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen, Memphis

Paul Verica, Heritage Food and Drink, Waxhaw, NC

Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, CO, NM, OK, TX, UT)

Charleen Badman, FnB, Scottsdale, AZ

Jen Castle and Blake Spalding, Hell's Backbone Grill, Boulder, UT

Silvana Salcido Esparza, Barrio Urbano, Phoenix

Omar Flores, Casa Rubia, Dallas

Bryce Gilmore, Barley Swine, Austin

Manabu Horiuchi, Kata Robata, Houston

Anita Jaisinghani, Pondicheri, Houston

Steve McHugh, Cured, San Antonio

Hugo Ortega, Hugo’s, Houston

Jonathan Perno, Los Poblanos, Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, NM

Steve Redzikowski, Acorn, Denver

Martín Rios, Restaurant Martín, Santa Fe

Teiichi Sakurai, Tei-An Soba House, Dallas

Alex Seidel, Mercantile, Denver

Seth Siegel-Gardner and Terrence Gallivan, The Pass, Houston

Eric Skokan, Black Cat, Boulder, CO

Jeff Smedstad, Elote Cafe, Sedona, AZ

John Tesar, Knife, Dallas

David Uygur, Lucia, Dallas

Jianyun Ye, Mala Sichuan Bistro, Houston

Best Chef: West (CA, HI, NV)

Wes Avila, Guerrilla Tacos, Los Angeles

Josef Centeno, Orsa & Winston, Los Angeles

Michael Cimarusti, Providence, Los Angeles

Dominique Crenn, Atelier Crenn, San Francisco

Jeremy Fox, Rustic Canyon Wine Bar and Seasonal Kitchen, Santa Monica, CA

Christian Geideman, Ippuku, Berkeley, CA

Ravi Kapur, Liholiho Yacht Club, San Francisco

Mourad Lahlou, Mourad, San Francisco

Corey Lee, Benu, San Francisco Ludo

Lefebvre, Trois Mec, Los Angeles

Travis Lett, Gjelina, Venice, CA

Anthony Mangieri, Una Pizza Napoletana, San Francisco

Preeti Mistry, Juhu Beach Club, Oakland, CA

Niki Nakayama, n/naka, Los Angeles

Bryant Ng, Cassia, Santa Monica, CA

Carlos Salgado, Taco María, Costa Mesa, CA

Joshua Skenes, Saison, San Francisco

James Syhabout, Hawker Fare, San Francisco

Karen Taylor, El Molino Central, Sonoma, CA

Kris Yenbamroong, Night + Market Song, Los Angeles