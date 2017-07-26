Here's the 2017 Emmy Awards After Party Menu

Today Patina Catering announced that they would be returning to the Television Academy as the official caterer of the Emmy Awards Governor’s Ball after party. The Governor’s Ball party will happen on September 17, right after the 69th annual Emmy Awards. Patina Catering has been catering the Emmy Awards celebrations for 22 years.

Chef Joachim Splichal, co-founder the Patina Restaurant Group, executive chef of Patina Restaurant Group Gregg Wiele, executive chef of Patina Catering Alec Lestr, and their executive pastry chef Frania Mendivil, created the three-course “Golden Grandeur,” themed menu.

For the first time in their long history of working with the Emmy Awards, Patina Catering will be partnering with L.A. Kitchen, a Los Angeles based non-profit organization that feeds the community with local food “that would have otherwise been discarded,” and trains unemployed people for careers in the food service industry. Following the Governor’s Ball dinner, Patina Catering will be donating any leftover food to local farms to be used as compost for next season’s crops. Patina Restaurant Group also offers a culinary training course for L.A. Kitchen employees to help them further their careers working in restaurants. Their mission is to make sure that “neither food nor people...ever go to waste.”

The Patina team began developing the menu with Splichal—one of the leaders of California’s farm-to-table restaurant trend—as soon as the 2016 Emmy events ended. Here is the menu in its entirety, in case you were wondering exactly how celebrities eat after they’re awarded—or snubbed for—gold trophies:

First Course

Last of the Heirlooms

Local heirloom tomatoes, dinosaur plum, red quinoa, charred leek vinaigrette, balsamic jelly, basils, and sea salt

Main Course

Pan Roasted Filet Mignon

Mission figs, asparagus, purple marble potatoes, roasted red flame grapes, creamy horseradish purée, and whole grain mustard sauce

Dessert

Alunga Brownie Bar

Dulce de leche, roasted cherries, and cherry gel