This Guy's Personal Ad from 1865 Tries to Woo Women With Buckwheat and Potatoes

As far back as 1865 (and probably since the beginning of humans), people were using food to reel in a mate. Case-in-point: This 1865 newspaper solicitation entitled “Chance for a Spinster,” from a young man hoping to snag a wife, which Bustle was the first to discover. How does he plan to tempt a potential spouse into his heart? By boasting about his crops, of course.

Ok, so he’s just 18 years old, so maybe we should cut him some slack. But he’s already running his very own eighteen-acre farm, where he has planted buckwheat, which “looks first rate,” as well as “bully” (1860s slang for admirable) oats and potatoes.

The farm is also home to a petting zoo’s worth of animals: nine sheep, a two-year-old bull cow, and two heifers, which his future wife will presumably be responsible for milking.