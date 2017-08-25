13 Whole Foods Items That Will Be Cheaper on Monday, Thanks to Amazon

Shoppers rejoice! Following a preliminary announcement earlier this summer, the Amazon acquisition of Whole Foods will be finalized this Monday, August 28—and the mega-retailer has already declared its intention to immediately drop the prices on some of the supermarket chain's most popular items.

"We're determined to make healthy and organic food affordable for everyone," AmazonWorldwide Consumer CEO Jeff Wilke said in a statement. "Everybody should be able to eat Whole Foods Market quality—we will lower prices without compromising Whole Foods Market's long-held commitment to the highest standards."

To that end, Amazon is putting its money where its mouth is—and will be reducing the prices on more than 13 popular Whole Foods shoppers' favorites:

Whole Trade bananas Organic avocados Organic large brown eggs Organic responsibly-farmed salmon Organic responsibly-farmed tilapia Organic baby kale Organic baby lettuce Animal-welfare-rated 85 percent lean ground beef Creamy and crunchy almond butter Organic Gala apples Organic Fuji apples Organic rotisserie chicken 365 Everyday Value organic butter

"It's been our mission for 39 years at Whole Foods Market to bring the highest quality food to our customers," Whole Foods Market co-founder and CEO John Mackey said in a statement. "By working together with Amazon and integrating in several key areas, we can lower prices and double down on that mission and reach more people with Whole Foods Market's high-quality, natural and organic food. As part of our commitment to quality, we'll continue to expand our efforts to support and promote local products and suppliers."

The merger also means that Amazon Prime customers will be privy to "special savings" and "in-store benefits," which are still TBD. And select Whole Foods items—including 365 Everyday Value private label products and Whole Paws goodies—will now be available to order on AmazonFresh, Prime Pantry, and Prime Now.