13 Food Mascot Costumes You Can Wear This Halloween

Can't decide on a Halloween costume? Why not go as one of your favorite (or least favorite) food mascots? Straddling the line between lovable and "weirder and weirder the more you think about it," the world of food mascots includes everything from a bunny burglar, to a very intense-looking fast food king, to the real-life relatives of restaurant chain founders.

If you don't have time to cook up your own duds, don't worry: Food & Wine has rounded up all the food mascot costumes you can buy. Unfortunately, there is somehow no good Mr. Peanut costume out there, but otherwise, you should be covered.

Toucan Sam Costume

Follow your nose, wherever it goes, towards this costume recreation of the bird that's graced Fruit Loops boxes since 1963.

Toucan Sam Costume, $50 on amazon.com

Lucky Charms Leprechaun Costume

They'll always be after your Lucky Charms once you don the jacket, pants, scarf, shirt, hat, and shoe covers included here.

Lucky Charms Leprechaun Costume, $51 on amazon.com

Trix Rabbit Child Costume

While they shouldn't steal any candy, kids can look like the Trix-thieving Trix rabbit in this child-sized outfit.

Trix Rabbit Child Costume, $25 on amazon.com

Wendy's Wig

Dress up as one of the few food mascots to be based on an actual human, Wendy's founder Dave Thomas' daughter Wendy, with this signature red wig (though you'll need the clothing to go full Wendy).

Wendy's Wig, $25 on amazon.com

Kool-Aid Guy Costume

Oh yeah—for whatever reason, this may not be labeled quite right (he's the Kool-Aid Man), but this costume certainly looks the part.

Kool-Aid Guy Costume, $31 on amazon.com

Colonel Sanders Suit

Another one of those rare human and real person-based mascots, though the actual Colonel Sanders was probably stranger than his fictionalized counterpart.

Colonel Sanders Suit, $54 on amazon.com

Chester Cheetah Costume

It is indeed dangerously cheesy to put this incredibly well-made Chester Cheetah costume on, but like Cheetos themselves, you may find the risk worth it.

Chester Cheetah Costume, $350 on amazon.com

Mr. Owl Costume

How many licks does it take to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop? Now you can fail to answer just like the animated Mr. Owl!

Mr. Owl Costume, $50 on amazon.com

Keebler Elf Costume

Enjoy the candy-filled holiday as a cookie-creating elf, specifically Erner J. Keebler, complete with a giant Keebler Fudge Stripe in hand.

Keebler Elf Costume, $27 on amazon.com

Hamburger Helper Hand Costume

While you may still be reeling from the recent revelation of how the Hamburger Helper Hand's skeleton is shaped, yours should fit in this one just fine.

Hamburger Helper Hand Costume, $40 on amazon.com

Tony the Tiger Costume

This costume is more than good... it's a pretty accurate representation of Frosted Flakes mascot Tony the Tiger!

Tony the Tiger Costume, $96 on trendyhalloween.com

Burger King Mask

Become The King. The Burger King. Take the mask and crown. Rule over burgers forever. Or for Halloween at least.

Burger King Mask, $13 on amazon.com.

Adult Yellow Clown Costume

While not technically a food mascot, this "adult yellow clown costume" bears a resemblance to a certain famous clown, and it's not Pennywise.

Adult Yellow Clown Costume, $60 on amazon.com