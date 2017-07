12 Ways to Wear Your Love of Doughnuts

Sometimes, you love something so much that you just need to shout it to the world. After all, if all you do with donuts is eat them, how will everyone else know how much you appreciate their doughy, sugary goodness? Thankfully, these donut-themed clothes and accessories are here to help.

Donutella Plush Headband

Okay, so it's fun enough that this headband lets you wear your love of donuts loud and proud. But it's even better that it's part of Tokidoki's character Donutella. No, it's not a Nutella thing, but it is an entire character (merch and all) dedicated to donuts.

Wen Donut Low Tops

If your love for donuts is so intense that you'd be happy to sport your donut pride every day, you can do just that with these hand painted donut sneakers.