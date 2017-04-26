Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

This 101 Cheese Pizza is a Masterpiece

Food & Wine: This 101 Cheese Pizza is a Masterpiece
Robert Ewen / Getty Images
By Elisabeth Sherman Posted April 26, 2017

Here's every cheese they used.

Achieving the perfect cheese pizza is an ongoing quest, but one man from Oregon has taken the challenge to new heights: His restaurant, Scottie's Pizza Parlor, has created the Centouno Formaggio, a pizza with made with 101 cheeses, as part of Portland Pizza Week. Owner Scottie Rivera was inspired by the Novantanove Formaggio or 99-cheese pizza, from the 2014 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie but decided it could be outdone. Slices were sold for just $2, a steal when you think about the world tour of cheese in each and every bite.

https://www.facebook.com/scottiespizzaparlor/posts/1094227654015416:0

World record shattered again! "Centouno Formaggio" 101-cheese pizza, $2 slices, TODAY ONLY! 💯+1🧀🍕#stuffedcrustsunday #centounoformaggio #101cheesepizza #pdxpizza #worldrecord #herewego

Posted by Scottie's Pizza Parlor on Sunday, April 23, 2017

Related

Here are the whole milk mozzarella, shredded 55-cheese blend, 36 soft cheeses, and blend of 9 grated dry cheeses, Rivera used to make this super-pizza. Plus one more in the crust:

  • Abbye De Belloc
  • Adelegger
  • Asiago D.O.P Fresh
  • Asiago Mezzano Forma
  • Baked Parmiggiano Reggiano 
  • Beaufort D’ete
  • Bethmale Traditional Chevre
  • Black Betty Gouda
  • Bocconcino
  • Bonde D’Antan 
  • Bonrus 
  • Briana – Jacobs and Brichford
  • Brie Chevre Fermier
  • Brie Fermier de Jouvence
  • Brie Mon Pere
  • Brilliant Savarin Aff Delin 
  • Brunet
  • Buche de Lucay
  • Caciocavallo White 
  • Caciotta Paesanella 
  • Camembert Fermier
  • Cantal Jeune 
  • Carboncino Alta Langa
  • Casatica di Buffala 
  • Castelbelbo
  • Challerhocker 
  • Comte
  • Crescendo
  • Crottin D’Antan 
  • Delice du Poitou Chevre
  • Dulcinea
  • Emmentaler AOP
  • Enchante 
  • Everton
  • Fior di Langra 
  • Fiore Sardo 
  • Fontina Val D’Aosta
  • Fresh Sheep Plain 
  • Fulvi “Genuine” Pecorino Romano 
  • Grana Padano 
  • Guyere Alpage Brenleires
  • Guyere AOP
  • Il Nocciolo
  • Jerseykaas Bio Dieken
  • L’Etivaz
  • La Dama Sagrada
  • Langres Coupe 
  • Larks Meadow Farmhouse Cheddar
  • Latteria Valsassina Marco 
  • Majorrero
  • Manchego Media Curacio 
  • Mascarpone 
  • Mimolette Vieille 
  • Monterey Jack 
  • Mt. Alice
  • Muenster 
  • Ossau Iraty
  • Parmigiano Reggiano 
  • Part-skim Mozzarella (crust)
  • Pecora Nocciola
  • Pecorino Balze Volteranne
  • Pecorino Ciresa
  • Pecorino Maschio 
  • Pecorino Toscano 
  • Petite St. Maure D’Antan 
  • Providence
  • Provolone Mandarone Piccante 
  • Raclette de Savoie
  • Rahmtaler
  • Raschera DOP
  • Rochetta Alta Langa
  • Roncal
  • Rondin Nature 
  • Rosies Robiola
  • Saulnois
  • Sbrinz Alpage
  • Schnebelhorn 
  • Schwarze Gaiss 
  • Secret de Compostelle 
  • Sleeping Beauty
  • Soumaintrain 
  • St. Alban’s  Vermont Creamery 
  • Stompetoren Gouda Grand Cru
  • Strachino di Capra
  • Suffolk Punch 
  • Taleggio 
  • Testun di Capra
  • Tillamook Sharp White Cheddar
  • Toma
  • Toma Della Rocca
  • Toma Piemontese 
  • Tomme Aux 3 Laits 
  • Tomme Chebris 
  • Tomme Chevre Grand Mere Adrienne
  • Tomme Corse Brebis 
  • Tomme du Bearn 
  • Tomme Pure Chevre 
  • Wrangeback
Previous
Dairy Company Has Kids Imagine Food Additives as Monsters, then Animates Them
Next
Heineken Figures Out a Way to Talk Politics in Advertising
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.