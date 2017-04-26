This 101 Cheese Pizza is a Masterpiece

Achieving the perfect cheese pizza is an ongoing quest, but one man from Oregon has taken the challenge to new heights: His restaurant, Scottie's Pizza Parlor, has created the Centouno Formaggio, a pizza with made with 101 cheeses, as part of Portland Pizza Week. Owner Scottie Rivera was inspired by the Novantanove Formaggio or 99-cheese pizza, from the 2014 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie but decided it could be outdone. Slices were sold for just $2, a steal when you think about the world tour of cheese in each and every bite.

Here are the whole milk mozzarella, shredded 55-cheese blend, 36 soft cheeses, and blend of 9 grated dry cheeses, Rivera used to make this super-pizza. Plus one more in the crust: