This 101 Cheese Pizza is a Masterpiece

Here's every cheese they used.
Achieving the perfect cheese pizza is an ongoing quest, but one man from Oregon has taken the challenge to new heights: His restaurant, Scottie's Pizza Parlor, has created the Centouno Formaggio, a pizza with made with 101 cheeses, as part of Portland Pizza Week. Owner Scottie Rivera was inspired by the Novantanove Formaggio or 99-cheese pizza, from the 2014 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie but decided it could be outdone. Slices were sold for just $2, a steal when you think about the world tour of cheese in each and every bite.
Here are the whole milk mozzarella, shredded 55-cheese blend, 36 soft cheeses, and blend of 9 grated dry cheeses, Rivera used to make this super-pizza. Plus one more in the crust:
- Abbye De Belloc
- Adelegger
- Asiago D.O.P Fresh
- Asiago Mezzano Forma
- Baked Parmiggiano Reggiano
- Beaufort D’ete
- Bethmale Traditional Chevre
- Black Betty Gouda
- Bocconcino
- Bonde D’Antan
- Bonrus
- Briana – Jacobs and Brichford
- Brie Chevre Fermier
- Brie Fermier de Jouvence
- Brie Mon Pere
- Brilliant Savarin Aff Delin
- Brunet
- Buche de Lucay
- Caciocavallo White
- Caciotta Paesanella
- Camembert Fermier
- Cantal Jeune
- Carboncino Alta Langa
- Casatica di Buffala
- Castelbelbo
- Challerhocker
- Comte
- Crescendo
- Crottin D’Antan
- Delice du Poitou Chevre
- Dulcinea
- Emmentaler AOP
- Enchante
- Everton
- Fior di Langra
- Fiore Sardo
- Fontina Val D’Aosta
- Fresh Sheep Plain
- Fulvi “Genuine” Pecorino Romano
- Grana Padano
- Guyere Alpage Brenleires
- Guyere AOP
- Il Nocciolo
- Jerseykaas Bio Dieken
- L’Etivaz
- La Dama Sagrada
- Langres Coupe
- Larks Meadow Farmhouse Cheddar
- Latteria Valsassina Marco
- Majorrero
- Manchego Media Curacio
- Mascarpone
- Mimolette Vieille
- Monterey Jack
- Mt. Alice
- Muenster
- Ossau Iraty
- Parmigiano Reggiano
- Part-skim Mozzarella (crust)
- Pecora Nocciola
- Pecorino Balze Volteranne
- Pecorino Ciresa
- Pecorino Maschio
- Pecorino Toscano
- Petite St. Maure D’Antan
- Providence
- Provolone Mandarone Piccante
- Raclette de Savoie
- Rahmtaler
- Raschera DOP
- Rochetta Alta Langa
- Roncal
- Rondin Nature
- Rosies Robiola
- Saulnois
- Sbrinz Alpage
- Schnebelhorn
- Schwarze Gaiss
- Secret de Compostelle
- Sleeping Beauty
- Soumaintrain
- St. Alban’s Vermont Creamery
- Stompetoren Gouda Grand Cru
- Strachino di Capra
- Suffolk Punch
- Taleggio
- Testun di Capra
- Tillamook Sharp White Cheddar
- Toma
- Toma Della Rocca
- Toma Piemontese
- Tomme Aux 3 Laits
- Tomme Chebris
- Tomme Chevre Grand Mere Adrienne
- Tomme Corse Brebis
- Tomme du Bearn
- Tomme Pure Chevre
- Wrangeback