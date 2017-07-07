100-Year-Old Woman Says Wine Is the Secret to Her Longevity

Florence Bearse, who recently celebrated her 100th birthday in Bangor, Maine, understands the value of the good things in life – wine, in particular.

Known for her “no-nonsense attitude and sense of humor” according to a profile of the spry senior citizen on WCSH 6, Bearse revealed that the secret to her longevity is drinking plenty of wine.

“I like my wine. Don't take it away from me,” she said.

Another drop of wisdom from Bearse? “Don’t take any bologna.” Sounds like pretty sound advice to us.

Bearse, who used to run a restaurant in Lagrange, Maine, might actually be on to something. Various scientific studies have shown that wine can lower your risk of heart disease or heart attack, can lowers your chances of developing Type 2 Diabetes or of having a stroke, and can slow the rate at which your brain function deteriorates.

A study released in May of this year concluded that drinking wine might actually help delay the onset of cognitive disorders like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer's.

In the video of Bearse’s birthday party, she’s shown actually chugging her glass of red wine, another smart move. The athocyanins and resveratrol in red wine are good for the heart, and regulate cholesterol levels – though you can probably get the same benefits from eating a handful of blueberries. Don’t despair if you’re more of a white wine fan: One study found that it helped control glucose in diabetes patients just as well as red wine.

Bearse is still full of laughter and smiles, so maybe she’s just a happy person in general, but there’s probably no harm in taking her advice and indulging in an extra glass of wine or two every once in a while. Science has given us proof that wine can be part of a healthy diet; the long life of Florence Bearse is just the icing on the cake.