Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

This 100-Year-Old Man Just Won Free Beer For Life

Food & Wine: generic photo of drinking craft beer

g-stockstudio / Getty Images
By Rebekah Lowin Posted May 15, 2017

So basically, he also won at life.

About eight years ago, a barman in Manchester, England made a really bad—but ultimately sweet—decision: He told a then-92-year-old patron that when he turned 100, he'd be entitled to "free beers for life" at The Bowling Green pub in Chorlton.

Well, as fate would have it, Arthur Johnson's not only still kicking; he's now enjoying those promised free beers...daily. That's right: The great-grandfather visits Bowling Green every single day to order a pint of Timothy Taylor’s Landlord, a 4.3% classic pale ale. According to the Mirror, Johnson's been something of a town celebrity for quite some time now. He told the paper that sometimes, that daily beer turns into two beers: “I started drinking at the Bowling Green for the beer. I always have a Timothy Taylor’s Landlord. It is usually a pint a day but then quite often it’s a double!”

brightcove-video:5277283038001

brightcove-video:5272001486001

"Free beers for life. That’s the deal!"

You can bet that the bar owner, Mark Canny, isn't too thrilled with the expenses of the whole thing...but overall, he's more than happy to stick to his word and oblige the regular customer.

“I made this promise of free beer for life about six or seven years ago not expecting that he would be at the pub every day of the week," he commented. "My profits have taken a downward spiral!"

Related

Still, Bunny—that's the nickname Johnson's been given by the other regulars—"has become a good friend over the years."

“He’s not just a customer, he’s a drinking buddy," Canny added. "He was at my wedding last year." 

So, how does one grow old enough to live the enviable, beer-filled life that Bunny's made for himself? “I don’t know what the key is," the centenarian told the paper. "But all I can say is, I’ve never eaten fast food and I don’t worry. What hasn’t happened yet might not happen at all, so why worry about it?"

Previous
Gilmore Girls Fans: There Could Be a Luke's Diner Lego Set On the Way
Next
The 4 Non-Food-Related Themes that Appear Over and Over on Anthony Bourdain's TV Shows
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 

Holidays & Occasions

Popular Dishes

Subscribe

Clubs & Events

Contact

Time Inc.
Affluent Media Group

All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.