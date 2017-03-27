This $100 Liquid Platinum Margarita Magically Moves Around In Its Glass

- This One Dish Is Meaghan Markle's Favorite Thing to Bring to a Dinner Party
We're mesmerized.
At first, $100 for a cocktail sounds more than a little bit crazy.
But when you really start to think about what’s inside this one, it starts to feel almost worth it. (Operative word here: Almost.)
For starters, the Liquid Platinum Margarita contains Gran Patrón Platinum tequila, which retails at $200 a bottle, as well as edible silver flakes and an extra-special, “rare” rose water. There’s also some edible platinum color added for effect. All of that together, plus a bit of xantham gum, really does make this margarita look like a glass of liquefied metal. Then there’s the gorgeous, marshmallow-flavored, silver-painted orchid that tops it all off.
Here’s the craziest part, though: The sparkly, swirling margarita moves around the glass all by itself, looking a little bit like the pensieve from Harry Potter. And there’s video evidence to prove it.
Honestly, we could watch that for hours.
Masterminded by bartender Rael Petit, the ultra-swanky drink will be available at Delilah in New York City through the end of April. If, somehow, you get a chance to try it (and can still afford to pay your rent), we hope you at least remember to snap a few photos. This is one drink you really can’t afford to not Instagram.