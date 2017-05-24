10 of the Most Adorable Animal-Shaped Breads on Instagram

If you’re going to be visiting Japan, you might want to stop by Blue Jin Bakery and Café, where you’re now able to pick up a loaf of pre-sliced cat shaped bread. It’s called Ironeko Bread (neko is the Japanese word for cat), and it was created in honor of the bakery’s recent renovation. The bread apparently tastes sweet, too. We like the way these bakers think. The Ironeko Bread goes on sale May 26, and comes in package of five slices.

Can you think of a better combination than pastries in the shape of adorable animals? Neither could we. Here are ten more of the most adorable versions we found on Instagram.

1. Alligators and turtles

From Boudin Bakery in San Franciso.

2. Lobsters

https://www.instagram.com/p/BURjIABB7_Y/ #animalbread #sea #seabread #fish #lobster A post shared by Marcela Hejl (@bakopysseltanten) on May 19, 2017 at 5:38am PDT

These were created by the Swedish baker Marcela Hejl.

3. Pigs, chickens, and bears

These farm animals come from a bakery in Indonesia called La Dolce Vita.

4. Cows

https://www.instagram.com/p/BHwsUR1hIo_/ 駅に用事を足しに出たら、こんなに可愛いパンに出会いました♪その名も「動物パン」♪カメとうさぎをお土産に飼い(買い)ましたヽ(´▽｀)/ #動物パン#パン#可愛い#一目惚れ#動物#animal#animalbread #Bread#cute#happy#gift A post shared by RIRIKO (@vita_ricca) on Jul 12, 2016 at 5:06am PDT

More farm animals from a shop in Japan.

5. Cats and dogs

A German teenager turned his toast into dogs and cats using peanut butter, strawberries, and blueberries.

6. Frogs

Watch as this green dough gets turned into adorable frog-shaped rolls.

7. Seal

This pastry in the shape of a seal is almost too adorable to eat. Almost.

8. Crab

https://www.instagram.com/p/_Qbk34M5XJ/ El crabbooo #bread #animalbread #bakery #bakeanddestroy A post shared by Rob Reynolds (@rob_reynolds96) on Dec 13, 2015 at 7:13pm PST

This dough is about to become a delicious loaf of sea creature bread.

9. Panda bears, lions, and turtles

This animal-themed spread comes from a Tokyo bakery.

10. Mouse

This adorable mouse-shaped bread roll has carrots for ears.