1 Million Pounds of Chicken Recalled Because It May Contain Metal

Mmm, tastes like "extraneous materials."

Yup, there's been another recall. And we're particularly wary of this one, because it affects something nearly all of us buy on a regular basis: chicken.

On Friday, OK Foods issued a recall of nearly one million pounds of breaded chicken that were potentially contaminated with "extraneous materials."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Services states that the affected items are ready-to-eat chicken products produced between December 19, 2016 and March 7, 2017, and they're sold at many retailers nationwide, including some Walmart stores.

As for those "extraneous materials"? OK Foods "received five consumer complaints stating that metal objects were found in the ready-to-eat chicken products and by FSIS inspection personnel during verification activities. After an internal investigation, the firm identified the affected product and determined that the objects in all the complaints came from metal conveyor belting."

Metal. Objects. Excuse us while we NEVER EAT CHICKEN AGAIN.

No, no, we're only joking. After all, with scares like these happening on a near-weekly basis, you should really just keep your wits about you and continue eating the foods you're used to eating. When it comes to this specific product, though, it's best to play it safe, referring to this list and tossing what you have. If you're unsure whether you're affected by the recall, you can also use the USDA's "Ask Karen" tool, available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov.