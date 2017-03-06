Search form
​Lumiere Has Nothing on Jose Andrés' 10-Course 'Beauty & the Beast'-Inspired Dinner​

Food & Wine: steak tartare

By Joey Skladany Posted March 06, 2017

There's no grey stuff on the menu.

Poor Belle. Being held prisoner in a scary castle with a presumably evil animal-human hybrid and no interaction with the outside world is certainly a sympathy-inducing premise; however, it's hard to feel bad for the girl when Lumiere and his friends throw her the dinner party of a lifetime while busting out the show-stopping number "Be Our Guest." 

brightcove-video:5377116368001

Since the world has gone Beauty and the Beast crazy with Disney's upcoming live action re-release, chef José Andrés is embracing the madness with a 10-course tasting menu inspired by the movie and its notable characters. 

Appropriately titled "Be Our Guest (Put Our Dishes to the Test)," the $120 experience will take place at Beverly Hill's The Bazaar from Friday, March 17 to Sunday, March 26. Guests will also receive tickets for a VIP preferred screening at Hollywood's famed El Capitan Theater. 

Here's a sneak peek of the full menu: 

“BELLE OF THE BALL” COCKTAIL

NOT-SO-PROVINCIAL OLIVES 
Modern marinated in escabeche & traditional 

CHIP’S SWEET CHIPS 
Goat cheese, tamarind, star anise 

Food & Wine: Be Our Guest

BEET SALAD 
Smoked yogurt, pickled carrots, walnuts, avocado 

TOMATO TARTARE 
Tomato, black olive, cucumber, jicama 

Food & Wine: tomato tartare

BEEF TARTARE 
Kimchi crackers, pickled shallot, fried capers 

STEAMED BUN DUO 
One oxtail bun paired with one crab bun

SOUP DU JOUR - FOIE GRAS FLOATING ISLAND SOUP 
Corn espuma, corn nuts, chives 

BELLE’S SPRING GARDEN 
Celery root, pea puree, baby vegetables 

BEEF CHEEKS WITH ROSE PETALS 
Black garlic, cherries, black olive 

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK 
Air bread, cheddar, wagyu beef 

ENCHANTED ROSE DESSERT 

Food & Wine: Beauty and the Beast

We're just disappointed to find a lack of "grey stuff" on the menu, since it's obviously "delicious" and, frankly, the only thing that Belle tastes during the entire song and dance. 

Perhaps it will be served as an amuse-bouche in a talking tray? We won't know until the 17th.

