​Lumiere Has Nothing on Jose Andrés' 10-Course 'Beauty & the Beast'-Inspired Dinner​

There's no grey stuff on the menu.
Poor Belle. Being held prisoner in a scary castle with a presumably evil animal-human hybrid and no interaction with the outside world is certainly a sympathy-inducing premise; however, it's hard to feel bad for the girl when Lumiere and his friends throw her the dinner party of a lifetime while busting out the show-stopping number "Be Our Guest."
Since the world has gone Beauty and the Beast crazy with Disney's upcoming live action re-release, chef José Andrés is embracing the madness with a 10-course tasting menu inspired by the movie and its notable characters.
Appropriately titled "Be Our Guest (Put Our Dishes to the Test)," the $120 experience will take place at Beverly Hill's The Bazaar from Friday, March 17 to Sunday, March 26. Guests will also receive tickets for a VIP preferred screening at Hollywood's famed El Capitan Theater.
Here's a sneak peek of the full menu:
“BELLE OF THE BALL” COCKTAIL
NOT-SO-PROVINCIAL OLIVES
Modern marinated in escabeche & traditional
CHIP’S SWEET CHIPS
Goat cheese, tamarind, star anise
BEET SALAD
Smoked yogurt, pickled carrots, walnuts, avocado
TOMATO TARTARE
Tomato, black olive, cucumber, jicama
BEEF TARTARE
Kimchi crackers, pickled shallot, fried capers
STEAMED BUN DUO
One oxtail bun paired with one crab bun
SOUP DU JOUR - FOIE GRAS FLOATING ISLAND SOUP
Corn espuma, corn nuts, chives
BELLE’S SPRING GARDEN
Celery root, pea puree, baby vegetables
BEEF CHEEKS WITH ROSE PETALS
Black garlic, cherries, black olive
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
Air bread, cheddar, wagyu beef
ENCHANTED ROSE DESSERT
We're just disappointed to find a lack of "grey stuff" on the menu, since it's obviously "delicious" and, frankly, the only thing that Belle tastes during the entire song and dance.
Perhaps it will be served as an amuse-bouche in a talking tray? We won't know until the 17th.