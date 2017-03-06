​Lumiere Has Nothing on Jose Andrés' 10-Course 'Beauty & the Beast'-Inspired Dinner​

Poor Belle. Being held prisoner in a scary castle with a presumably evil animal-human hybrid and no interaction with the outside world is certainly a sympathy-inducing premise; however, it's hard to feel bad for the girl when Lumiere and his friends throw her the dinner party of a lifetime while busting out the show-stopping number "Be Our Guest."

Since the world has gone Beauty and the Beast crazy with Disney's upcoming live action re-release, chef José Andrés is embracing the madness with a 10-course tasting menu inspired by the movie and its notable characters.

Appropriately titled "Be Our Guest (Put Our Dishes to the Test)," the $120 experience will take place at Beverly Hill's The Bazaar from Friday, March 17 to Sunday, March 26. Guests will also receive tickets for a VIP preferred screening at Hollywood's famed El Capitan Theater.

Here's a sneak peek of the full menu:

“BELLE OF THE BALL” COCKTAIL

NOT-SO-PROVINCIAL OLIVES

Modern marinated in escabeche & traditional

CHIP’S SWEET CHIPS

Goat cheese, tamarind, star anise

© Dustin Downing

BEET SALAD

Smoked yogurt, pickled carrots, walnuts, avocado

TOMATO TARTARE

Tomato, black olive, cucumber, jicama

© Dustin Downing

BEEF TARTARE

Kimchi crackers, pickled shallot, fried capers

STEAMED BUN DUO

One oxtail bun paired with one crab bun

SOUP DU JOUR - FOIE GRAS FLOATING ISLAND SOUP

Corn espuma, corn nuts, chives

BELLE’S SPRING GARDEN

Celery root, pea puree, baby vegetables

BEEF CHEEKS WITH ROSE PETALS

Black garlic, cherries, black olive

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

Air bread, cheddar, wagyu beef

ENCHANTED ROSE DESSERT

© Dustin Downing

We're just disappointed to find a lack of "grey stuff" on the menu, since it's obviously "delicious" and, frankly, the only thing that Belle tastes during the entire song and dance.

Perhaps it will be served as an amuse-bouche in a talking tray? We won't know until the 17th.