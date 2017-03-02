​Mrs. Potts Would Approve of this 'Beauty & the Beast' Tea​ Collection

If you're anything like me, you’re boiling with excitement about Disney's premiere of the live-action Beauty and the Beast. And now, you can quite literally boil your excitement with a limited edition line of Twinings Beauty and the Beast-themed tea.

In what can only be described as a passion project from Mrs. Potts, the four tea blends feature character-adorned packaging with stills from the upcoming movie.

Here's a list of what you'll find on grocery store shelves and recommendations for appropriate brewing times.

Lemon and Ginger

When to Brew: First thing in the morning. The citrusy zest will put an extra pep in your step as you're mercilessly judged by the locals.

Camomile, Honey and Vanilla

When to Brew: Before your first big date at the town castle nearby dive bar. Camomile helps to calm the nerves, especially when you're not particularly attracted to the person you'll be meeting.

Pure Peppermint

When to Brew: During the actual date. You're going to need the energy zing of peppermint to keep up with your abnormally large and hairy date. It also serves as an excellent substitute to mint and gum, should they not be readily available.

Orange and Cinnamon Spice

When to Brew: As the night winds down. Ballroom dancing and quality conversation sure is fun, but now it's time to *spice* things up a little bit (if ya know what we mean.)

All the thematic flavors will be available in major grocery stores until December. If tea doesn't tickle your fancy, you can always whip up a home-cooked meal in this Le Creuset Beauty and the Beast soup pot.