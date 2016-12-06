Bruschetta Duet
New Year's Eve Finger Foods
Kick off your New Year's Eve party this year with a variety of finger foods. Easy to make, and even easier for your guests to eat since no utensils are required. Whether you love bruschetta, stick to deviled eggs or are loyal to pigs in a blanket, Food & Wine's guide to New Year's Eve finger foods has something for everyone. Welcome 2017 with plenty of delicious bites--and lots of Champagne.
11 Finger Foods for New Year's Eve
New Year's Eve isn't necessarily the time for an elaborate sit-down dinner. Here, 11 delicious finger foods to help...
5 Pricey Foods Worth Buying for New Year's Eve
New Year’s Eve is a time for glitz, glamour and Champagne. Not cooking—or, at least, not cooking a lot. ...
John Besh and Cooper Manning's New Orleans Holiday Party
No city throws a party quite like New Orleans—especially when local heroes John Besh and Cooper Manning lead ...
Smoked Trout Dip with Sweet Onion Vinaigrette
Salty Black-and-White Sesame Cocktail Cookies
Zucchini-Ricotta Fritters
Popcorn with Sesame-Glazed Pistachios
Marinated Olives with Orange
Sriracha-and-Wasabi Deviled Eggs
Fig-and-Stilton Squares
Grappa-Cured Striped Bass
Chicken Drumsticks with Asian Barbecue Sauce
Goat Cheese-Stuffed Roasted Figs
Shrimp-and-Pork Spring Rolls
Goat Cheese-Stuffed Mushrooms with Bread Crumbs
