Mother's Day Cakes

F&W Test Kitchen whiz Justin Chapple demos a genius trick for cutting cake layers with dental floss.
9 Beautiful Cakes for Mother's Day
Baking a gorgeous cake is a very effective way to say “I love you, Mom.” Here, nine cake recipes for Mother’s Day....
Ultimate Layer Cakes and Decorating Tips
We're partnering with our Time Inc. sister brands Cooking Light, Health, My Recipes, Real Simple, Southern Liv...
5 Ways to Get the Most from Your Cake
Five tips from NYC's Little Cupcake Bakeshop for making delicious desserts and snacks from old, dry or just extra cake. ...
Mother's Day Cake Recipes
German Chocolate Cake
Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Chocolate Truffle Layer Cake
Fresh Fruit Cake
Dulce de Leche Layer Cake
Rum-Mocha Walnut Layer Cake
Double-Chocolate Layer Cake
Japanese Fruit Cake
Mom's Chocolate Cake
Strawberry Shortcake with Star Anise Sauce
