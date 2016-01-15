How to make the perfect cocktail with Colin Field of Bar Hemingway at the Ritz Paris.
Memorial Day Drinks
From cocktails to non-alcoholic drinks, cheers to the unofficial start of summer with these refreshing Memorial Day Drinks!
Holiday How To
Holiday Cocktail Recipes
Mix it up with these great cocktail recipes and more for your Memorial Day party.
A Summertime Bourbon Cocktail & More Drinkspiration
Coffee, wine, beer, cocktails—if it’s made well and it’s potable, then F&W editors will drink it. ...
10 Underrated Tequila Cocktails
So, after watching this video from Panna, you’ve mastered the margarita. What’s next for a budding tequilaphile...
Summer Party Pairings
The perfect pairings for summer parties, including grilled oysters with spiced tequila butter and a crisp sauvignon blan...
Most Popular
- The Top 5 Fast Food Restaurants for Late Night Dining
- Jimmy Fallon Shared Some Chart-worthy Food Songs About French Fries and Avocados
- Starbucks Opens Its Coffee Farm to the Public for the First Time Ever
- 'Top Chef's' Adrienne Cheatham and Joe Flamm on Making It to the Finale
- The Most Popular Cereal in Every State, According to Google
Wine, Cocktails & Spirits
Zen Sangria
Sunset Punch
Kill Devil Punch
Blackberry-Mint Margarita
Jade Cocktail
Sherry Cocktail
Manhattan Cocktail
Watermelon-Tequila Cocktails
More Memorial Day Cocktails
Perfect Party Drinks
Nonalcoholic Drinks for Memorial Day
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement