Turkey legs shouldn’t just be reserved for walking around the Renaissance festival or Disneyland—embrace them in everyday dinners too. These behemoths are also known as "caveman pops," because you feel extra primal when you're digging into a hulking piece of meat. And unlike the dry turkeys you might have experienced during past Thanksgivings, turkey legs are actually a very forgiving ingredient. Because of their dark meat, they have more fat to keep them succulent during long periods of cooking. Did we mention that they're super cheap too? F&W's guide will help you cook these legs with great recipes and directions for braising, smoking, roasting and more.