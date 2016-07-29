7 Best Summer Dishes to Make with Sausage

From amazing grilled hoagies to salads with juicy summer tomatoes, here are seven summery ways to use sausage.

© Eva Kolenko

To grill perfect sausages every time, chef Tim Wiechmann uses a method that requires both charring and poaching your sausages on the grill so that they're crispy and super-juicy

Any and all sausages are welcome in this delicious feast. We like to use breakfast sausage, weisswurst and either hot or sweet Italian sausage. Con Poulos

Prick fresh sausages all over before grilling to release the excess fat.

© Rick Poon

This recipe gives heirloom tomato salad a delicious Mexican bent, with hearts of palm, cilantro and lime juice.

Using sausage in place of ground meat is a good sauce shortcut, because it's already seasoned.

For these chicken sausages, chef Hank Shaw prefers mixing in fat from the pig's back or belly.

"Brats are about as Wisconsin as it gets," says restaurateur Gabriel Stulman. For summer, he came up with a bright, lemony parsley sauce to go with the sausages, along with the classic accompaniments of grilled onions and mustard.

© John Kernick

Use your best peaches for this supersimple grilled main dish. The sliced fresh peaches add a pleasantly sweet and fresh contrast to the spicy sausages and tangy pickles.



