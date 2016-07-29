7 Best Summer Dishes to Make with Sausage

Throw sausage on the grill this summer.
From amazing grilled hoagies to salads with juicy summer tomatoes, here are seven summery ways to use sausage.
1. Chorizo Hoagies with Tangy Cabbage-Pepper Relish
To grill perfect sausages every time, chef Tim Wiechmann uses a method that requires both charring and poaching your sausages on the grill so that they're crispy and super-juicy
2. Sausage Mixed Grill
Prick fresh sausages all over before grilling to release the excess fat.
3. Sausage and Heirloom Tomato Salad
This recipe gives heirloom tomato salad a delicious Mexican bent, with hearts of palm, cilantro and lime juice.
4. Orecchiette with Sausage and Cherry Tomatoes
Using sausage in place of ground meat is a good sauce shortcut, because it's already seasoned.
5. Provençal-Style Chicken Sausage
For these chicken sausages, chef Hank Shaw prefers mixing in fat from the pig's back or belly.
6. Grilled Brats and Onions with Parsley Sauce
"Brats are about as Wisconsin as it gets," says restaurateur Gabriel Stulman. For summer, he came up with a bright, lemony parsley sauce to go with the sausages, along with the classic accompaniments of grilled onions and mustard.
7. Sausages with Peaches and Pickled Chiles
Use your best peaches for this supersimple grilled main dish. The sliced fresh peaches add a pleasantly sweet and fresh contrast to the spicy sausages and tangy pickles.
RELATED: Spicy Stewed Sausages with Three Peppers