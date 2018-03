Pork tenderloin is a great option for a stress-free weeknight dinner. It's easy to cook, superlean and ideal for absorbing any flavors your imagination can think up. The tenderloin lends itself well to rubs, salsas, marinades, dressings and more. Plus a single pork tenderloin is usually the perfect size (about a pound) to use when you’re making dinner for just two people. Food & Wine's guide gives you all the recipes you need to make dinner shine.