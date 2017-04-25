Pork Roast

There are a few different cuts of pork that are great for roasting. If you want a showstopper, opt for a rib roast, which is basically the pork version of a prime rib. Or go big with a crown roast, which is two rib roasts tied together. If you like your roast boneless, try the large center-cut loin roast or the smaller tenderloin roast—both are lean and juicy. F&W's guide to pork roasts covers all the bases with great recipes, techniques and tips.