Pork Belly
You can't go wrong with melt-in-your-mouth pork belly. From crispy pork belly with kimchi to hearty sandwiches loaded with tender pork belly pieces and fried eggs, these dishes will be worth the effort.
Pork belly may have already passed its peak on restaurant menus, but since when did crispy, juicy, fatty pork ever go out of style? In fact, chef Jose Garces thinks you need to use more of this tender ingredient in your own kitchen: "Americans have this love affair with bacon. Pork belly is where bacon comes from and is more versatile," he says. And we agree. Pork belly is great for adding richness to soups and sandwiches or can stand on its own as a main dish. Food & Wine's guide takes you through all the ways you can cook with pork belly by providing dozens of recipes and tips from chefs.