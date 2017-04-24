A whole ham usually shows up on Christmas or Easter tables, but ham doesn't have to be saved for special occasions. When you cook with ham steaks, slices or cubes, you can make everyday sandwiches, soups, pastas and more that much better. Ham can add subtle smoky, salty flavor to a dish without a lot of hassle. F&W's guide to ham has you covered for everything from a labor-intensive Christmas spread to a quick weekday lunch idea. Find recipes for glazing whole hams, using up holiday leftovers or adding ham to a classic breakfast dish.