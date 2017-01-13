Fried Pork Chops

Whether pan-fried or deep fried, pork chops just taste better when they're crispy.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 6

Citrus-Marinated Pork Chops

Seamus Mullen serves his citrus-glazed pork chops with a fresh, crunchy, spicy slaw that is an unexpected combination of endives, cauliflower and jalapenos with cashews and coconut.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 6 © Fredrika Stjärne

Chicken-Fried Pork Chops

Chef Jonathon Sawyer of Cleveland's Greenhouse Tavern believes that you can chicken-fry lots of things, like these pork chops: He dips boneless chops in a buttermilk mixture, dredges them in seasoned flour, then fries them until they're crisp and juicy.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 6

Pan-Fried Pork Chops with Quinoa Pilaf and Dried Fruit

Instead of calling for ordinary rice pilaf, this recipe pairs juicy pork chops and dried fruit with crunchy quinoa, a nutritional powerhouse that delivers both protein and carbs, as well as fiber, potassium and riboflavin.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 6

Crispy Pork Chops with Warm Fennel Salad

Pounding bone-in pork chops schnitzel-thin before pan-frying means they cook in just 5 minutes and the meat stays tender within the crispy panko-and-ground-fennel crust.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 6

Pork Schnitzel with Warm Potato Salad

Wolfgang Puck of Los Angeles's Spago makes his schnitzel by deep-frying cutlets of Kurobuta pork, a deeply marbled heritage meat imported from Japan. The easy way is to opt for boneless pork chops from the supermarket, pounding them tender. Pan-fry the schnitzel in a shallow pool of oil instead of deep-frying it.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 6

Pork Saltimbocca

Asked why he uses pork in his saltimbocca (a Roman dish prepared with veal, prosciutto and sage), Jimmy Bannos Jr. responds, "Because pork is better." When he fries the pork, he uses a spatula to press the prosciutto into the chops until it's like a crust, a technique he learned cooking at Lupa in Manhattan.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up