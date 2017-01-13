Fried Pork Chops

Chef Jonathon Sawyer of Cleveland's Greenhouse Tavern believes that you can chicken-fry lots of things, like these pork chops: He dips boneless chops in a buttermilk mixture, dredges them in seasoned flour, then fries them until they're crisp and juicy.
Instead of calling for ordinary rice pilaf, this recipe pairs juicy pork chops and dried fruit with crunchy quinoa, a nutritional powerhouse that delivers both protein and carbs, as well as fiber, potassium and riboflavin.
Wolfgang Puck of Los Angeles's Spago makes his schnitzel by deep-frying cutlets of Kurobuta pork, a deeply marbled heritage meat imported from Japan. The easy way is to opt for boneless pork chops from the supermarket, pounding them tender. Pan-fry the schnitzel in a shallow pool of oil instead of deep-frying it.
Asked why he uses pork in his saltimbocca (a Roman dish prepared with veal, prosciutto and sage), Jimmy Bannos Jr. responds, "Because pork is better." When he fries the pork, he uses a spatula to press the prosciutto into the chops until it's like a crust, a technique he learned cooking at Lupa in Manhattan.