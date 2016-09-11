How to Add More Bacon to Game Day

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
From guacamole to brownies, everything’s better with bacon.
1. Maple-Glazed Peanuts & Bacon
How do you upgrade roasted nuts? With maple syrup and bacon.
2. Pimento Cheese & Bacon Crostini
Make the pimento cheese ahead of time for this fun game day snack.
3. Grant’s Mac and Cheese
Star chef Grant Achatz’s version of the classic comfort food features paprika (to enhance the color of the sauce) and lots of smoky, crisp bacon bits.
4. Bacon Guacamole
It doesn’t get much better than this crispy, salty, smoky guac.
5. Bacon-Bourbon Brownies with Pecans
These rich brownies are studded with bacon and pecans and bacon fat mixed into the batter makes them extra smoky.
6. Bacon Candy
Bacon, chile powder and light brown sugar is all you need for this tasty party food.
7. Maple-Bacon Chicken Wings
Crispy bacon bits and maple-bacon glaze take chicken wings to the next level.