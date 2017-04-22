If you’re short on time, a rack of lamb is a great choice for dinner. Just rub the lamb with a blend of your favorite flavorful ingredients—garlic, herbs, olive oil, salt—and put it in the oven. It cooks in less than 30 minutes, it’s the most tender piece of meat and it’s very easy to carve—there’s nothing to it. None of your guests will realize that this impressive main course required so little work. F&W's guide includes delicious recipes and wine-pairing suggestions for your next meal.