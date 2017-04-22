  1. Home
  2. Meat + Poultry
  3. Lamb
  4. Lamb Shank

Lamb Shank

Lamb shanks are so flavorful, but their tough connective tissue leaves very few cooking methods that will produce an edible meal. They do best when cooked low and slow, until the meat is falling off the bone. Braising, roasting with some liquid or slow-cooking are nearly foolproof methods for producing tender, succulent meals. Food & Wine will give you the skills to take this meat from intimidatingly tough to melt-in-your-mouth tender. Find recipes, cooking videos and chef tips to help you along the way.
Read More
Ludo Lefebvre's Lamb Kebab with Bean Stew

In this episode of Ludo à la Maison, the uses lamb shank for this classic Middle Eastern dish.

Latest

Load More

Recipes

Load More

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement