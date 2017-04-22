Lamb Shank

Lamb shanks are so flavorful, but their tough connective tissue leaves very few cooking methods that will produce an edible meal. They do best when cooked low and slow, until the meat is falling off the bone. Braising, roasting with some liquid or slow-cooking are nearly foolproof methods for producing tender, succulent meals. Food & Wine will give you the skills to take this meat from intimidatingly tough to melt-in-your-mouth tender. Find recipes, cooking videos and chef tips to help you along the way.