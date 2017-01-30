Ground Meat Recipes

Burgers, meatballs, meatloaf, shepherd’s pie—we have to thank ground meat for some of the world’s best comfort foods. It’s also a staple ingredient for busy home cooks: an inexpensive, quick-cooking source of protein that can be used in an almost infinite list of recipes from around the globe. Ground beef is definitely the most popular ground meat in the US; it’s the base of favorites like sloppy joes, chili, and Tex-Mex-style tacos. Ground turkey and ground chicken are gaining ground as lean sources of protein, and ground pork is a flavor booster for dishes ranging from meatballs to ma-po tofu. Ground lamb and veal, while less common in the US, are essential for a flavorful ragù Bolognese or Greek keftedes. Whether you’re cooking with beef, pork, poultry, veal or lamb, F&W’s guide to ground meat will steer you toward seasoning tips, flavorful and affordable recipes and more.