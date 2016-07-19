If you live with or know a hunter, your freezer is probably stocked to the brim with venison all year long. Lean and uniquely flavorful, this gamey meat can be cooked two ways: seared quickly to serve rare or cooked low and slow, like braising, until the meat starts to fall apart. Anything else and you'll be eating a very tough piece of meat for dinner. F&W's guide helps you perfect your cooking techniques with recipes from your favorite chefs.