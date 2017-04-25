Easy Rabbit Recipes
From a rabbit ragout with soppressata and pappardelle to a casserole-roasted rabbit with herbs, here are some exciting rabbit-based recipes.
"Rabbit might be the perfect meat," says chef Jenn Louis of Lincoln in Portland, Oregon. "The animals are very easy to raise and the meat is lean but flavorful." Rabbit hasn't quite caught on in the US, but with game meats and nose-to-tail eating on the rise, it’s gaining in popularity. F&W's guide includes recipes for everything from hearty rabbit stews to crispy chicken-fried rabbit.