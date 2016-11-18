Joseph "JJ" Johnson's African-Inspired Dinner

© John Kernick

At The Cecil and Minton’s in Harlem, Joseph “JJ” Johnson  cooks the foods of the African diaspora. At home, he marries those vibrant flavors  with simple ideas inspired by his grandmother’s cooking.

Food & Wine
November 18, 2016

Chef JJ Johnson roasts Cornish game hens instead of chicken. They’re juicy, flavorful and faster-cooking, and—best of all—everyone gets his or her own. Here, tips and tricking for making these savory birds at home. 

1. Master the marinade.

© John Kernick

A West African-inspired yassa rub is stellar on poultry, fish and beef.

2. Go all in.

© John Kernick

Whiz herb and chile stems into the marinade for extra flavor (and no waste).

3. Who needs string?

© John Kernick

Truss by cutting slits in the skin and tucking the legs in. 

Get the recipe: Roast Hen with Yassa Marinade.

"I totally hated rice as a kid! All I ever ate was the instant kind. Now that I’ve learned how to make it, I eat it almost every day.”

4. Give it a swoosh.

© John Kernick

Soaking and swirling the rice reduces some of the starchiness.

5. Naturally nonstick.

© John Kernick

A well-seasoned cast-iron skillet is ideal for the perfect crispy rice. 

Get the recipe: Crispy Coconut Sticky Rice

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up