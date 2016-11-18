Joseph "JJ" Johnson's African-Inspired Dinner

At The Cecil and Minton’s in Harlem, Joseph “JJ” Johnson cooks the foods of the African diaspora. At home, he marries those vibrant flavors with simple ideas inspired by his grandmother’s cooking.
Chef JJ Johnson roasts Cornish game hens instead of chicken. They’re juicy, flavorful and faster-cooking, and—best of all—everyone gets his or her own. Here, tips and tricking for making these savory birds at home.
1. Master the marinade.
A West African-inspired yassa rub is stellar on poultry, fish and beef.
2. Go all in.
Whiz herb and chile stems into the marinade for extra flavor (and no waste).
3. Who needs string?
Truss by cutting slits in the skin and tucking the legs in.
Get the recipe: Roast Hen with Yassa Marinade.
4. Give it a swoosh.
Soaking and swirling the rice reduces some of the starchiness.
5. Naturally nonstick.
A well-seasoned cast-iron skillet is ideal for the perfect crispy rice.
Get the recipe: Crispy Coconut Sticky Rice