If you've eaten goose before, you probably had it at Christmastime. And if you haven't, chef Harper McClure of Brabo in Alexandria, Virginia wants you to give it a shot this year. Why? “One, it’s classic—it’s the traditional Christmas bird,” he says. “And two, it’s really tasty. It has such a rich, deep, gamey, earthy flavor.” Cooking an entire goose can seem intimidating, but if you've tackled the task of roasting a whole turkey, then you have the skills. F&W's guide gives you all the recipes you need for Christmas and beyond, plus tips and techniques from expert chefs.