Bison
From bison rib eye steaks with roasted garlic to seared bison strip loin with juniper and fennel, here are some delicious bison recipes.
As that other red meat, bison adds an earthy, musty flavor to a meal. It's also leaner than beef and packs in a third fewer calories, which is even more reason for the health-conscious meat eater to stock up. But, sometimes, that lack of fat can also be a curse in the kitchen. Superlean meat has a tendency to dry out and fat often adds tons of flavor. If you don't want to wrap your bison in bacon, you can try grilling or quickly searing in a hot pan. F&W's guide gives you plenty of recipes that keep your meat juicy and flavorful.