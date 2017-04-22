T-bone Steak

People often confuse T-bone and porterhouse steaks—and even experts disagree on how to distinguish the two. Both have prominent T-shaped bones and are cut from the short loin. And both actually give you two steaks in one: a New York strip on one side of the bone and a filet mignon on the other. The porterhouse is cut from the rear end of the short loin, so it has a bigger portion of filet mignon, but you'll see a porterhouse called a T-bone at many steakhouses. When you throw the labels out the window, you're left with two high-quality steaks that are flavorful, tender and juicy. F&W's guide gives you the best ways to cook a T-bone, plus easy recipes you'll use again and again.