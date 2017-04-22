All Steak Cuts

We all know what to look for in a perfectly cooked steak—a hearty crust on the outside and a spot-on internal temperature (whatever your preference is). But achieving perfection can be tough. F&W's guide to steak takes you through the entire process, from buying the best cuts to slicing them up after they rest. Try tons of different recipes from our meat-loving expert chefs and even find out exactly what you shouldn't do in the kitchen.