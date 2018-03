Bruce Aidells, the founder of the eponymous sausage company, is also an avid cook. His favorite type of meat to cook? Any large cut, like a big beef roast or bone-in leg of lamb. "Large cuts are a relatively labor-free way to feed groups," he says. "There is nothing nicer than presenting a big roast to a crowd." F&W's guide helps you master roast beef for holiday dinners, parties and big get-togethers.