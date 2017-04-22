Prime rib is a showstopper that you can pull out when you want an impressive, stress-free meal during the holidays. According to chef Michel Mina, "The great thing about doing a whole rib roast is that you don't have to concentrate. Season it right with salt and pepper, put it in the oven and then you can focus on all the dishes that go along with it." The beef is flavorful enough on its own, so be light-handed with any bold seasonings and cook it no more than medium. Food & Wine's guide to prime rib has recipes to satisfy every diner.