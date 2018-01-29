Vegetarian and vegan recipes have been on the rise in the last five years, but carnivores know that meat will never go out of style. What would Korean food be without bulgolgi, or American fare without burgers and hot dogs? Meat and poultry are essential ingredients in most cuisines across the globe. F&W's guide covers any meat you can think of, from turkey to duck, veal to pork and beef to lamb. Find affordable recipes, tips for decision-making at your local butcher shop and techniques to produce an amazing final dish.