Mardi Gras Dinner

If you can make it to Bourbon Street this year, hosting a NOLA-style dinner for Mardi Gras is just about the next best thing. Try creative Cajun recipes, Creole favorites and Southern staples to make your Fat Tuesday party authentic and delicious.
Catfish Po'Boys with Pickle Remoulade
Creole Grilled Shrimp Rolls
Cajun Roasted Chickpeas
Shrimp and Sausage Gumbo
Snapper with Spicy Crab-and-Andouille Sauce
Fried Pickles with Spicy Mayonnaise
How to Make Gumbo

As Andrew Zimmern demonstrates with this rich andouille, crab and oyster gumbo, it's possible to have delicious results in much less time by cooking the roux over a slightly higher flame: His roux only takes about 15 minutes.

Emeril Lagasse: Creole Shrimp Remoulade

Emeril Lagasse: New Orleans-Based Chef and TV Personality

Brandy Sazerac
