Emeril Lagasse: New Orleans-Based Chef and TV Personality
Mardi Gras Dinner
If you can make it to Bourbon Street this year, hosting a NOLA-style dinner for Mardi Gras is just about the next best thing. Try creative Cajun recipes, Creole favorites and Southern staples to make your Fat Tuesday party authentic and delicious.
Easy to Make
Dinner Menu Ideas
Whether you're into spicy Cajun flavors or just love Southern specialities, we have a ton of recipes for you to try so you can serve dinner Mardi Gras style!
7 New Orleans-Inspired Dishes for Mardi Gras
7 New Orleans-Inspired Dishes for Mardi Gras
If Mardi Gras Were a Burger, It Would be This Burger
If Mardi Gras Were a Burger, It Would be This Burger
Easy Mardi Gras Recipes
Easy Mardi Gras Recipes
Most Popular
Mardi Gras Dinner Recipes
Creole Shrimp with Garlic and Lemon
Octopus Turnovers with Spicy Creole Mayonnaise
Cajun Pork Tenderloin
Cajun-Spiced Shrimp and Corn Salad
Chicken and Okra Gumbo
Seafood Gumbo
Spiced Catfish with Avocado
Fried Catfish Sandwiches with Chipotle-Honey Mayo
More Fat Tuesday Dinner Ideas
Spicy Recipe Favorites
