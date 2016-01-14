Mardi Gras Desserts

From beautiful beignets to delicious pecan pralines, New Orleans inspired desserts are just what you need to get in the spirit of Fat Tuesday!
New Orleans-Style Chicory Beignets
Pecan-Praline Cheesecake with Caramel Sauce
Vanilla Pain Perdu
Sweet Potato Doughnuts
Bacon-Bourbon Brownies with Pecans
Endless Caramel Corn
Doughnut holes
7 Doughnuts to Make for Mardi Gras

Deep-fried foods, specifically doughnuts, are Mardi Gras staples. Whether you're giving up dessert for lent or not, here are 7 incredible doughnuts to make for Fat Tuesday.

Easy to Make

Mario Batali: Chestnut Crepes

Chef Mario Batali shows how to make Chestnut Crepes with Chestnut Honey, a traditional dessert from Tuscany and Emilia Romagna.

