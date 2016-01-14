Chef Mario Batali shows how to make Chestnut Crepes with Chestnut Honey, a traditional dessert from Tuscany and Emilia Romagna.
Mardi Gras Desserts
From beautiful beignets to delicious pecan pralines, New Orleans inspired desserts are just what you need to get in the spirit of Fat Tuesday!
Easy to Make
Dessert Ideas
They don't call Mardi Gras "Fat Tuesday" for nothin'! Try these delicious New Orleans and Mardi Gras inspired recipes.
David Guas’s Big Easy Beignets
As a New Orleans expat baking in Alexandria, Virgina, chef David Guas of Bayou Bakery is under a lot of pressu...
7 Best Praline Recipes
Praline is a fudge-like combination of nuts, cream and sugar. It’s minimalist but ultra-delicious and a great addition...
6 Boozy Chocolates You’ll Actually Want to Eat
Liquor-filled chocolates are a great idea, but too often they taste like sweet, waxy cough syrup. Thankfully, top chocol...
Fat Tuesday Dessert Recipes
Mardi Gras Treats
Spice Cake with Bourbon-Pecan Frosting
Nono's Mocha Praline Cake
Black Pepper Biscuits with Bourbon-Molasses Butter
Vanilla-Scented Beignets
Bourbon-Nectarine Ice Cream Sundaes with Pound-Cake Croutons
Mace-Spiced Crumb Cake with Bourbon Glaze
Bourbon Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel
Chocolate-Bourbon Tart
More Mardi Gras Desserts
